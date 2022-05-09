Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Digital Twins, AI to Help North Star's SOV Fleet Boost Efficiency, Cut Emissions

May 9, 2022

©North Star - (File Image)
©North Star - (File Image)

MO4, a company providing digital twin solutions for offshore wind farm O&M and turbine and installation vessels, has won a 10-year contract with North Star, a company soon to have a fleet of service operations vessels (SOV) of offshore wind.

The contract is for MO4's propriety digital twin and artificial intelligence (AI) decision support software package, which will be utilized on all four of North Star's service operations vessel (SOV) fleet.

The four hybrid-powered ships are bound for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which is being developed by joint partners Equinor, SSE Renewables and Eni, and will be operated by Equinor throughout the project’s anticipated 35-year lifespan. Once fully operational, the 3.6GW offshore wind farm will be the world's largest.

MO4’s technology will provide operational data analytics and forecasting support to help drive efficiencies across the fleet including lower carbon emissions through reduced fuel usage.

MO4 said its solution would ensure operations are performed continuously within safety limits across North Star's SOV fleet but "without excess conservatism and thereby making a step-change in operational efficiency."

The digital solution gathers data on influential areas such as weather fronts, workloads, work routes, and drop-off schedules to help make informed decisions. As all four vessels will be monitored and harmonized, the ongoing AI learning will also help to increase in-field efficiencies further, the company said. 

Technology Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Digital Twins


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Phillip Jones/MarineTraffic.com

Western Gas: Equipment Mobilization Starts ahead of...
Drilling
Credit: Woodside

East Timor Aiming for Greater Sunrise Offshore Gas Field...
Energy

Insight

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

CTV Ordered for Vineyard Wind Project in the US

CTV Ordered for Vineyard Wind Project in the US

Sembcorp Marine Orders NOV Equipment for Maersk's Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Sembcorp Marine Orders NOV Equipment for Maersk's Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Digital Twins, AI to Help North Star's SOV Fleet Boost Efficiency, Cut Emissions

Digital Twins, AI to Help North Star's SOV Fleet Boost Efficiency, Cut Emissions

PHOTO: Ocean Infinity's First 78-meter Robotic Ship Hits the Water

PHOTO: Ocean Infinity's First 78-meter Robotic Ship Hits the Water

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine