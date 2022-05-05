Sonangol Sells Dalia Cargo, Supply Still Ample

Angolan state oil company Sonangol sold one of the June-loading cargoes it has been offering, traders said on Thursday, although supply remained relatively ample amid weak Chinese demand.

Sonangol sold its June-loading Dalia cargo that had been offered at dated Brent minus 50 cents, a trader said. No other information about the deal was immediately available.

Sonangol was still offering its June-loading cargo of Saturno at dated Brent minus $1.

There are still unsold barrels of May-loading crude looking for homes, trader said, suggesting weak demand. China's Unipec has been offering cargoes as lockdowns weigh on demand at home.

Still, sellers are hoping that the looming EU embargo on Russian oil will boost European demand.



(Reuters - Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Aditya Soni)