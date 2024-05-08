Ulstein Verft Begins Outfitting Olympic's Next CSOV

The second in a series of new construction service operation vessels (CSOV) being built for Olympic has entered the outfitting phase.

The newbuild was towed from the Crist hull yard in Poland, arriving on Wednesday at Ulstein Verft in Norway where the outfitting phase will now begin. The vessel was towed into the dock hall where the paint work will be performed. Commissioning and testing will take place in the project's concluding months.

In 2022, Olympic and Ulstein signed a contract on ship design and construction of two CSOVs of the ULSTEIN SX222 design from Ulstein Design & Solutions AS. The hulls are constructed by Crist, while Ulstein Verft is the overall responsible for the construction project, including electrical and mechanical installations, piping, accommodation and system integration.

"We're excited to welcome the arrival of the second hull at Ulstein for its final outfitting. With two vessels now in the yard, we're gearing up for a busy period leading up to the delivery of the first vessel this summer," said Marius Bergseth, Olympic COO.

"These vessels are equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a state-of-the-art 3D-compensated crane and walk-to-work gangway for safe personnel and cargo transfer to offshore wind turbine facilities, ensuring high and safe operability for our clients in a harsh offshore environment. The vessels will provide modern, high-comfort day light accommodation for a total of 126 crew and clients, offering the best recreation for the next shift," Bergseth said.

The vessels will be equipped with diesel-electric propulsion systems that have variable speed and substantial battery energy storage systems. Ulstein Power & Control will provide an expanded power and automation package, which includes a significant battery supply.

The ULSTEIN SX222 design measures 89.6m in length and 19.2m in width and can house 126 individuals across 91 cabins. Each features Ulstein's TWIN X-STERN.

The sister vessel was docked out from the dock hall on April 6 and is well underway in the commissioning stage. The next milestone for this vessel will be the sea trial.