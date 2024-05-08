VARD to Build Hybrid Ocean Energy Construction Vessel for Island Offshore

VARD announced it has been awarded a contract to design and build a hybrid power Ocean Energy Construction Vessel (OECV) for the Norwegian shipping group Island Offshore. The deal includes options for two more vessels.

The vessel, to be named Island Evolution, is of VARD 3 25 design developed in close collaboration between Island Offshore and VARD for work in offshore oil and gas as well as renewables.

"We are proud to present the next generation OECVs with versatile capabilities that will ensure long-term employment as the energies of the ocean evolve. We strongly believe in the vessel concept and look forward to presenting the vessel to our clients," said Morten Ulstein, Chairman of Island Offshore.

"We strongly believe in the future and are proud to be able to invest again after many difficult years. This is tomorrow's workplace at sea, and we hope customers will welcome the boats warmly. The development and renewal of the fleet are necessary to ensure the long-term and profitable operation of the company. The world needs energy from the sea," said, Tommy Walaunet, CEO of Island Offshore Management.

Designed for flexible configuration and versatility depending on the specific operations to be performed, the vessel will undertake subsea operations including inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), pipe laying, subsea infrastructure construction and installation, diving support, and equipment for remotely operated underwater inspection. Further, the vessel is prepared for renewable work scopes such as walk-to-work, commissioning, cable laying and repairs, trenching and survey. The vessel is also prepared for installation of a gangway system and has a heave compensated offshore subsea crane of 250 tons.

The hull is optimized for efficient operations, and the vessel is also prepared for alternative low emission fuel.

VARD is a total provider on the vessel, delivering the design, building the hull and outfit – integrate and commission the ship.

Vard Group subsidiary Vard Electro is participating in the project with deliveries of SeaQ equipment and green solutions, including SeaQ Power with energy storage systems and SeaQ shore connection, SeaQ Bridge with full integration and an extensive SeaQ Communication network that includes network and entertainment systems.

The SeaQ Control system will have the portable monitoring station that enhances the flexibility and accessibility for the operators to monitor and manage the maritime operations. This new tool is an integral part of the SeaQ IAS and SeaQ ePMS systems that enable digital solutions to be seamlessly shared within the cyber-proof network onboard and onshore.

Vard Interiors will deliver modern Interior solutions and green HVAC R system.