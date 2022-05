Oil output at the BP-led Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli project in Azerbaijan amounted to 5 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2022, BP BP.L said on Thursday.

BP also said the Shah Deniz field produced more than 6 billion standard cubic meters (bscm) of gas and more than 1 million tonnes of condensate in the first three months of the year.



(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Editing by Jan Harvey)