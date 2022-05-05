GE, HSM Offshore Energy to Jointly Bid for Offshore Wind Substation Work

GE's Grid Solutions business, a global power industry systems provider, has signed a memorandum of understanding with offshore platform and modules builder HSM Offshore Energy to partner on offshore wind substations projects

"This MoU can help accelerate the energy transition by supporting reliable connections of offshore wind resources to the power grid," GE Grid Solutions said.

"We are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with HSM Offshore Energy through this MoU. Together we offer complementary expertise to support AC offshore wind substations projects across the market. GE brings project engineering and management excellence to this partnership, as well as a complete portfolio of key electrical equipment and a global footprint," said Philippe Piron, President & CEO of GE's Grid Solutions business.

"Over the past 15 years, Grid Solutions has won significant contracts to deliver high-voltage alternating current (AC) systems for 18 offshore substations projects, connecting over 5 GW of offshore wind farms in Europe – specifically UK, Germany, Belgium, and France."

Jaco Lemmerzaal, Managing Director at HSM Offshore Energy said:"We are pleased to continue collaborating with GE's Grid Solutions business, to jointly win and deliver offshore wind substations projects. For more than 60 years, HSM Offshore Energy has successfully delivered integrated platform, module, and jacket projects for the upstream offshore energy sector.

"In the offshore wind market, we were pioneers with the delivery of the world's first high-voltage substation off the coast of Denmark and contributed to the connection of 3.5 GW of offshore wind farms in Europe including UK, Germany, Belgium, and The Netherlands."

"We have our own yard with large climate-controlled construction and assembly halls and deep-water quay sides with open North Sea access, and a high number of experienced and loyal permanent staff covering full turnkey capabilities," Lemmerzaal said.

According to the companies, the MoU focuses on supporting the development of offshore wind projects by providing "an optimized and cost-effective turnkey value proposition which adequately covers complete engineering, procurement, and manufacturing, including the HV equipment, grid compliance studies, full testing and pre-commissioning, transport, installation at sea and then final hook up and commissioning."

Moreover, the partners said, developers can benefit from ongoing design standardization efforts undertaken by GE and HSM, who are aiming to achieve the lowest levelized cost of energy (LCOE), while taking away interface risks both for the construction and operational phases of the offshore substations.