Turkish Shipyard to Build Esvagt's 'Green' SOV Bound for Ørsted's Offshore Wind Farm

Danish offshore vessel owner Esvagt and its compatriot Ørsted earlier in April announced an investment in what they said would be the world’s first service operation vessel (SOV) that can operate on green fuels. On Friday, April 29, Turkish Cemre shipyard said it had won the contract to build the SOV.

The design of the vessel has been developed by the Norwegian design company HAV Design in cooperation with ESVAGT, and the vessel will be the third turn-key project Cemre will build for Esvagt.

"This pioneering project will change the path of the offshore wind service and support the market to reach carbon neutral and environmentally friendly solutions," Cemre said.

According to Cemre, the SOV will be powered by batteries and dual fuel and pure methanol engines, capable of sailing on renewable e-methanol, produced from wind energy and biogenic carbon, which will lead to a yearly emission reduction of approx. 4,500 tonnes of CO2.

These systems will provide the required power for the vessel's propulsion, positioning, and main operations while acting carbon neutral and making it possible to create a new “green vessel” trend in the operations. This 93-meter-long innovative vessel will provide accommodation for 124 persons and will be built according to DNV classification rules and sail under the Danish flag. Once commissioned by the end of 2024, the SOV will serve currently Ørsted's 1.3 GW offshore Hornsea 2 wind farm, off the UK’s east coast.

The vessel will, according to the parties involved, provide a highly efficient workspace together with the safe transfer of the technicians at the wind farm via a motion-compensated gangway and transfer boats as well as a crane to lift heavy spare parts. The SOV will also be equipped with a helicopter deck for fast and easy access and transfer from shore.

“This success marks its sign as another milestone for Cemre, and having the confidence sourced from the former challenging ‘firsts’ we believe Cemre Shipyard will present this green-committed & futuristic vessel to the sector successfully when completed,” says Burak Mursaloğlu, Head of Business Development at Cemre Shipyard.