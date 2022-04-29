Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Cranes: Mammoet Unlawfully Accused Huisman of Patent Infringement, Court Says

April 29, 2022

Credit: Mammoet
Credit: Mammoet

Dutch heavy lifting and transportation company Mammoet in February said it was investigating a possible violation of its intellectual property rights by Dutch crane maker Huisman and Danish crane specialist BMS.

"The investigation concerns the recently announced series of land cranes, including a 3000-ton ring crane, by Huisman and BMS. If any violations are apparent, Mammoet will take steps to actively enforce its legal rights in any and all applicable jurisdictions," Mammoet said at the time.

Mammoet had also shared a photo of Huisman and BMS crane and the Mammoet SK350 crane in support of its claim.

Huisman at the time said it was surprised by the allegations, adding that, prior to the signing with BMS Heavy Cranes, it had conducted a thorough patent investigation to ensure that there were no infringements. "Therefore, we will await the outcome of Mammoet’s investigation with confidence," it said at the time.

A Dutch court has now ruled that Mammoet's allegations were unsubstantiated and unlawful against Huisman and has ordered Mammoet to issue a rectification statement.

Below is Mammoet's updated statement, signed by the CEO Paul van Gelder:

"In February 2022, Mammoet [...] alleged that Huisman is possibly infringing on its intellectual property rights with Huisman’s 3,000mt ringer crane contract with BMS. The suggestion of IP infringement is unsubstantiated and therefore unlawful against Huisman. The Provisions Judge of the District Court of Midden Nederland (The Netherlands) has, in a judgment of April 28, 2022, ordered Mammoet to share this rectification."

The crane

Back in January, when it announced the crane order from BMS, Huisman said that the 3,000mt Ringer Crane crane setup had been optimized for operations in the wind industry. With the capability to lift components of 1,200mt at heights of up to 225m, and heavy structures of 3000mt at a reduced height, the crane will ready BMS for installation of the next generation of wind turbines on and offshore and on floating foundations, Huisman said last month.

Delivery of the crane is scheduled for the second half of 2023. Financial details were not disclosed.

Description of the crane, as shared by Huisman in January

▪ A fully electrically driven system, resulting in high positioning accuracy, efficient energy use, reduced maintenance and higher reliability.

▪ Modular ring system, allowing for a full 360° ring being used, or a portion of it – depending on specific site layouts

▪ Easy breakdown in road transportable pieces enables easy relocation of the crane

▪ A dedicated boom setup, thus ensuring a lightweight and stiff design.

▪ Upending of the crane can be done without the use of assistant cranes

▪ Very low ground bearing pressure

▪ Operable in higher winds than traditional cranes.

Cranes Regulations Energy Activity Industry News

Related Offshore News

Credit: C-Innovation

C-Innovation Brings Remote Survey Service to Gulf of...
The Pioneering Spirit removing the Ninian Northern jacket - Credit: Allseas

One of the Heaviest Offshore Jacket Lifts Ever: Allseas'...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy - Credit: QatarEnergy

QatarEnergy Awards Major EPC Deal for North Field...
Middle East
(Photo: Sakhalin -1)

Exxon Declares Force Majeure on Russian Sakhalin-1...
Production

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Petronas Exits Myanmar's Yetagun Field

Petronas Exits Myanmar's Yetagun Field

Taiwan: Works Resume on Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Construction

Taiwan: Works Resume on Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Construction

BASF Concedes Wintershall Dea IPO is Not an Option Now

BASF Concedes Wintershall Dea IPO is Not an Option Now

Cranes: Mammoet Unlawfully Accused Huisman of Patent Infringement, Court Says

Cranes: Mammoet Unlawfully Accused Huisman of Patent Infringement, Court Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine