Neptune Energy Confirms Hamlet Discovery. Eyes Gjøa Tie-back

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy on Thursday confirmed the discovery of oil and gas at the Hamlet exploration wells (PL153) in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea. To remind, Neptune first announced it had struck hydrocarbons at the Hamlet well back in March, but said further work was needed to define the extent of the discovery.

In a statement on Thursday, Neptune said that i-place volumes discovered in the Hamlet structure are estimated to be in the range of 5-11 million standard cubic meters (MSm3) or 30-70 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe). Work is continuing to confirm potentially recoverable resources, but Neptune’s preliminary estimate is 8-24 mmboe, Neptune said.

Located 58 kilometers west of Florø, Norway, at a water depth of 358 meters, Hamlet will be considered as a tie-back to the Neptune-operated Gjøa semi-submersible platform, Neptune Energy said.

Hamlet is a new discovery in the Gjøa area, where Neptune already operates two fields. The Wintershall Dea-operated fields Vega and Nova are also tied back to the Gjøa platform. Credit: Neptune Energy

Hamlet was drilled by the Deepsea Yantai, a semi-submersible rig, owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling.

Neptune Energy’s Managing Director for Norway and the UK, Odin Estensen, said: “This discovery is in line with Neptune’s strategy to focus on exploration around existing hubs, enabling us to fast-track development, and to keep costs down and carbon emissions low. A potential field development would build on our experiences from recent successful developments of the Duva field and Gjøa P1 segment.”

The drilling program comprised a main-bore (35/9-16S) with a side-track (35/9-16A). Both wells found hydrocarbons, and the sidetrack confirmed an oil/water contact at 2662 meters total vertical depth. Neptune and its partners have initiated studies to consider development options for the discovery.

Neptune Energy’s Director of Exploration & Development in Norway, Steinar Meland, added: “The Hamlet exploration well confirms the extended potential of the Agat play, previously only developed and produced in the Neptune-operated Duva Field. Neptune plans to drill a further exploration well, the Ofelia prospect, in the same play later this year.”

Neptune Energy is the operator of the area containing the Hamlet discovery with a 30% stake. Its partners are Petoro (30%), Wintershall Dea (28%), and OKEA (12%). Gjøa - Credit: Neptune Energy