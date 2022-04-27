Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Magseis Fairfield Wins More Survey Work in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

April 27, 2022

Credit: Magseis Fairfield
Credit: Magseis Fairfield

Norwegian offshore seismic survey company Magseis Fairfield has secured more work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Following the original 4D Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) survey in the US Gulf of Mexico, announced in November 2021, the company's client has now exercised an extension, which has added an additional project to the program, thus extending the current campaign by a further few weeks. 

The survey will be conducted with Magseis Fairfield’s ZXPLR technology.

“We are pleased to extend our services for this repeat customer over one more of their key assets in the deep-water Gulf of Mexico.”says Carel Hooijkaas, CEO in Magseis Fairfield. 

The company did not share information on the client identity and the contract value.


