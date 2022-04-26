Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Seajacks Wins Two UK North Sea Assignments

April 26, 2022

One of Seajacks' NG2500X-class vessels - Credit: Ian Greenwood/MarineTraffic.com
One of Seajacks' NG2500X-class vessels - Credit: Ian Greenwood/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore energy services company Seajacks UK, a subsidiary of Eneti, has secured new contracts in the UK North Sea.

Eneti said Tuesday that Seajacks had signed a new contract with a UK-based utility for one of its NG2500X-class vessels to support offshore wind farm substation commissioning in the UK sector of the North Sea. The contract is for a period of 90-120 days in each of 2023, 2024, and 2025.  In aggregate, over the three years, this contract is expected to generate up to $20.5 million of revenue.

Also, Seajacks UK signed a contract with a UK-based energy company for one of its NG2500X-class vessels to support offshore facility maintenance in the UK sector of the North Sea, Eneti said, without sharing the identity of the client.

The contract, which has a duration of between 14 and 21 days, will generate approximately $800,000 to $1.2 million of revenue in the second quarter of 2022.

