Harbour Energy Starts Production from Tolmount Field in North Sea

April 25, 2022

Tolmount platform / Credit: Harbour Energy
Tolmount platform / Credit: Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy has started production at the Tolmount gas field in the British North Sea, a source close to the company said on Monday.

Harbour operates and holds a 50% stake in the field along with Dana Petroleum.

The field, whose start-up was initially planned for the first quarter of the year, is expected to reach peak production of 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed).

Harbour Energy took ownership of the field as part of its takeover of North Sea rival Premier Oil last year. Its output will help Harbour reach its 2022 production target of between 195,000 and 210,000 boed.

The company downgraded Tolmount's reserves earlier this year.

Tolmount's start-up was first reported in a note by Jefferies analysts.


(Reporting by Ron Bousso, Editing by Louise Heavens)

UKCS North Sea Energy Production Output Activity Industry News

Credit: Pavel Ignatov/AdobeStock

The Pioneering Spirit removing the Ninian Northern jacket - Credit: Allseas

The Pioneering Spirit removing the Ninian Northern jacket - Credit: Allseas

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Smarter, Safer, Cheaper: A Six-legged Robot Autonomously Inspects Wind Tubine Bolts

N-Sea Charters Offshore Vessel Braveheart Spirit

Iberdrola Gets Nod to Start Construction of Baltic Eagle Wind Farm

'Intelligent Muscle' - Saab Seaeye to Showcase 'Pioneering' Electric Manipulator at OTC

