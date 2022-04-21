Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Greater Changhua 1 & 2a: Taiwan's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Delivers First Power

April 21, 2022

©Ørsted
©Ørsted

Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farm, Taiwan's largest, has delivered first power, Ørsted, the developer of the wind farm said Thursday.

Located 35-60 kilometers off Taiwan’s west coast, Greater Changhua 1 & 2a has a total capacity of 900 MW, which makes it the largest and first far-shore wind farm in Taiwan. It is also Denmark-based Ørsted's first large-scale offshore wind farm in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ørsted said that the first power was delivered as scheduled with the installation and energization of the first batch of offshore wind turbines.

The electricity was transferred to Ørsted’s onshore substations via array cables, offshore substations, and export cables. The electricity was fed into the national grid via Taipower’s substation. A total of 111 Siemens Gamesa 8.0-167 DD wind turbines will be installed at Changhua 1 & 2a, which will produce enough power to cover the power consumption of a million Taiwanese households.

"The 900 MW offshore wind construction project continues at full speed. Meanwhile, Ørsted’s operations and maintenance (O&M) team is getting ready to take over and ensure optimal performance of the wind farm, which will provide stable and clean energy during its more than 25-year lifetime," Ørsted said. The construction of the offshore wind farm will be finalized in 2022.

Worth noting, Ørsted is also the major shareholder and co-owner of Taiwan’s first commercial-scale offshore wind project, Formosa 1, which was extended from 8 MW to 128 MW in 2019. 

