VIDEO: First Topside Modules Being Installed Aboard Prosperity FPSO

April 20, 2022

FPSO specialist SBM Offshore has shared a video showing the lifting and installation of the first topside module batch for the Prosperity FPSO at the Keppel O&M yard in Singapore.  

The hull of the FPSO Prosperity, which will be Guyana's third offshore production unit after the Liza Destiny and Liza Unity, has recently left the dry dock in preparation for topside installation works, which have now started.

The Prosperity FPSO hull arrived in Singapore last year from China where it was built. In Singapore, Keppel will install the topside modules and all other major structures, after which the vessel will set sail for Guyana, to be deployed at ExxonMobil's giant Stabroek Block.

The FPSO is on schedule for completion in 2024. Once it reaches Guyana, it will be used to produce oil from the Payara development. The first two FPSOs in Guyana, the Liza Destiny, and the Liza Unity, produce oil from the Liza field.

Both fields are located in the prolific Stabroek block where ExxonMobil has made multiple oil finds estimated to hold around 10 billion barrels of oil in total.

Exxon is the operator and holds a 45 percent interest in the Stabroek Block, Hess holds a 30 percent interest, and CNOOC holds a 25 percent interest.

The Prosperity FPSO utilizes a design that mostly replicates the Liza Unity FPSO design. Once installed, the FPSO will produce roughly 220,000 barrels of oil per day and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

SBM Offshore will operate the FPSO at the Stabroek Block for up to two years, after which the FPSO ownership and operation will transfer to ExxonMobil. The first oil is expected in 2024.

Homepage Thumbnail Credit: SBM Offshore / YouTube/Screenshot

