Solstad Offshore Reels in $26M in PSV, AHTS Contracts

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore has won contracts for four of its platform supply vessels, as well as for several anchor handlers.

When it comes to the PSVs, the contracts are for the vessels Normand Tantalus, Normand Serenade, Normand Springer, and Normand Arctic in the UK and Norway.

According to Solstad Offshore, the platform supply vessel contracts have a combined firm duration of around 500 days, with additional extension options included. The contracts are set to start during Q2/Q3 2022. Solstad did not say who the clients were exactly, apart from saying they were "key operators in both UK and Norway."

Solstad also announced "multiple" project contracts involving several of its anchor handlers (AHTS) currently trading the North Sea spot market.

"The contracts have a combined firm utilization of 350 days, with additional options thereafter. Commencement is during Q2 and Q3 2022 in the North Sea, US Gulf and West Africa," Solstad Offshore said.



The combined value of the firm period of the contracts is NOK 230 million (around $26 million).

"The market for offshore vessels continues to improve with strong demand from oil & gas, in addition to an increasing demand from renewable energy activity," Solstad Offshore said.