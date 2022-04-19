Eni Taps Seismic Firm Shearwater for CO2 Storage Survey Offshore UK

Shearwater GeoServices has said it has won a 3D geophysical survey with Eni with an option for a second survey, for a carbon storage project in Liverpool Bay, England.

“We are delighted to conduct this survey work for Eni, advancing UK carbon storage by deploying towed streamer, shallow water node, and very-high-resolution methods,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater. “Seismic surveys provide a safe non-invasive method for appraising CO2 storage sites, and monitoring storage integrity throughout their life.”

The surveys will involve both bathymetric and 3D seismic surveys, to give high-resolution imaging of the overburden, as well as very high-resolution data for analysis of the seabed and shallow geology," Shearwater GeoServices said. A specialized shallow water seismic node crew will be utilized for operations in the shallow water areas.

The first survey is over the Hamilton and North Hamilton fields, and the optional survey is over the Lennox field. The fields are covered by a carbon dioxide (CO2) appraisal and storage licence (CS licence), where Eni plans to reuse and repurpose depleted hydrocarbon reservoirs and associated infrastructure to permanently store CO2 emissions captured from the pre-existing local “hard to abate” industries and the future production sites of low carbon hydrogen in the industrial district of NW England and N Wales.

Shearwater will use the SW Bly vessel for the surveys, with each survey taking just under one-month to complete.