CoensHexicon Changes Name

Swedish floating wind technology developer Hexicon has informed that its joint venture CoensHexicon Co., Ltd. has changed its name. The new name is Hexicon Korea Co., Ltd. with the change taking effect from Friday, April 15, 2022.

"The change in name is the result of the expansion of the business activities into renewable energy sector," Hexicon said.

Hexicon Korea is a joint venture between Swedish company Hexicon and Korean company COENS Co.

Together with Shell, Hexicon Korea is developing the MunmuBaram floating offshore wind project off the coast of Ulsan, South Korea.

Subject to future investment decisions, the MunmuBaram project will be developed in phases, and once constructed, expected to generate up to 4.2 terawatt-hours (TWh) of clean electricity every year.

In addition to MunmuBaram, Hexicon Korea is exploring opportunities in other Korean water areas which are deemed suitable for the patented TwinWind technology. The ambition is to continue developing floating wind farms that can support the Korean government’s ambition to increase the pace of fossil-free electricity generation, Hexicon said.