Aker BP's Oil and Gas Production Rises in First Quarter

April 13, 2022

Skarv FPSO - ©Aker BP
Skarv FPSO - ©Aker BP

Norwegian oil company Aker BP produced 208,200 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd) in the first quarter, up from 207,000 boepd in the previous three months, the company said on Wednesday.

However, output remains below the company's guidance of 210,000-220,000 boepd for the whole of 2022.

Aker BP in December announced a deal to buy the oil and gas business of Sweden's Lundin Energy, forming the second-largest listed petroleum company on the Norwegian continental shelf. 

Combined production for the two businesses was about 400,000 boepd in 2021 and expected to increase to 475,000 boepd in 2023, the companies said at the time.

Aker BP reports full first-quarter earnings on April 28.

(Reuters - Reporting by Victoria Klesty - Editing by Nora Buli and David Goodman)

