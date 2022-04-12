TotalEnergies, KGHM Team Up to Build Offshore Wind Farms in Poland

French TotalEnergies and Polish KGHM have partnered up to take part in a tender for the development of offshore wind projects in Poland.

The Polish government has launched a new auction scheme covering 11 areas in the Polish Baltic Sea, representing an expected total capacity of over 10 GW.

"The partnership will build on the strengths of both companies. TotalEnergies will leverage its proven expertise in offshore operations, its experience in managing large-scale projects and its ties with the worldwide supply chains. KGHM, as a major Polish state-owned group, will bring its knowledge of the Polish market," France-based TotalEnergies said,

"If awarded one or more wind farms, the partners will mobilize the best resources to develop these projects to the highest standards and delivery times, with a high level of local content, thereby boosting the local industry, creating jobs in Poland and contributing to the supply of green electricity at a competitive price," the company said.

"The development of offshore wind contributes both to Europe’s energy transition and supply security. With favorable weather conditions, Poland is particularly well-positioned to participate in the growth of this promising market," said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO of TotalEnergies. "We are delighted to partner with KGHM to respond to Polish offshore wind tenders. Together, we will mobilize all our expertise to meet the challenges of these projects and thus contribute to Poland's renewable energy goals."

“In KGHM’s strategy we declared the achievement of climate neutrality by 2050. We are past the stage of planning and are involved in concrete actions. We are engaged in the process of acquiring several onshore and offshore projects. We have also submitted preliminary applications for the next round of permits in the Baltic,” said Marcin Chludziński, President of the Management Board of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. “Cooperation with a French partner on an offshore wind farm project appears to be highly promising,” he added.



