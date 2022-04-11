Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DOF Subsea Lines Up Work for Ross Candies

April 11, 2022

© Steve J Henderson / MarineTraffic.com

The U.S. subsidiary of Norwegian offshore vessels owner DOF Subsea said it has secured multiple contracts for the construction support vessel Ross Candies.

The 2010-built Ross Candies is one of two Jones Act-compliant vessels chartered by DOF Subsea USA from Otto Candies for operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Under its latest contracts, the 309-foot vessel will be utilized well into Q3 2022, undertaking jumper installations, span remediation, pre-commissioning, decommissioning, pipelay support and IMR activities at multiple field locations in the Gulf of Mexico, DOF said.

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

DOF Subsea Lines Up Work for Ross Candies

Interview: Shane Guidry, Harvey Gulf

Argos Gets Offshore License Extension in Falkand Islands

Nord Stream 2 Impairments Hit BASF's Q1 Income

