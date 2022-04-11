Swedish Floating Wind Tech Firm Sets Up Greek JV

Hexicon, a Swedish twin floating wind turbine technology company, has set up a joint venture in Greece with the local company EAMAA.

"This is a first step to start the development of floating offshore wind projects off the coast of Greece. A new legal framework for offshore wind is expected this year and Hexicon is now set to establish a presence in the area," Hexicon said.

"Greece has great potential for floating offshore wind power with some of the best winds in Europe”, says Marcus Thor, CEO at Hexicon. "This is an important strategic move for us. We see great opportunities in Greece as they embark on the journey from fossil-fuels to renewables," he said.

Hexicon said the JV is in line with Hexicon’s strategy of being an early-stage developer in key markets globally, where the company teams up with talented partners and local companies.

"The Greek team has operational, legal and technical know-how as well as a local network that matches Hexicon’s expertise in floating wind power technology," Hexicon said.

The project will be led by Mikelis Chatzigakis, CEO of Hexicon Power. Chatzigakis has served as a special advisor to the current Vice – President of the conservative party now in government and the former Greek Minister of Energy.

Also, prior to joining Hexicon, Chatzigakis was the COO of Cobblestone Energy, a British electricity trading firm, and a former management consultant at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The President of the Board will be Alexander Singer, an investment advisor in Greece and abroad, with 30 years of experience in the field and with a strong experience in energy investments, specifically in renewables.

The new Chief Executive said: "We hope that Hexicon’s advanced technology in floating wind power will be a strong driving force in supporting Greece’s clean energy future. Our floating wind technology can produce high energy output with limited environmental impact. Greece has enormous opportunities in offshore wind and we are committed to assisting the country reaching its full potential.”

"The CEO, the Board, and the executive team will work closely with Hexicon to make the most of Greece’s robust offshore wind prospects. The team looks forward to supporting Greece’s transition to offshore wind and the country’s lofty targets for clean energy and a healthy environment." Hexicon said.