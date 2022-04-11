Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Puts Its Tartaruga Field Stake Up For Sale Again

April 11, 2022

Credit: Petrobras
Credit: Petrobras

Brazilian oil company Petrobras has restarted the sale process of its stake in the Tartaruga field, located in shallow waters of the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin, State of Sergipe, Brazil.

The oil firm had in August 2020 launched the binding phase for the sale of its entire stake in the Tartaruga field, meaning the potential buyers qualified for the binding phase were to receive a process letter with detailed instructions on the sale process, including guidelines for due diligence and the submission of binding proposals.

However, Petrobras on Monday said that the company was restarting the sale process as the previous sale attempt was not concluded.

"The main subsequent stages of the project will be reported to the market in due course," Petrobras said.

"This transaction is in line with the company's portfolio management strategy and the improved allocation of its capital, aiming to maximize value and provide greater return to society. Petrobras continues to concentrate its resources on assets in deep and ultradeep waters, where it has shown a great competitive differential over the years, producing better quality oil and lower greenhouse gas emissions," Petrobras said.

The Tartaruga field is located on the northern coast of the state of Sergipe, in the city of Pirambu, in shallow waters of the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin. The field wells were drilled directionally, from the base located in the onshore portion of the ring-fence. The average production in 2021 was approximately 222 bpd of light oil (37º API) and 4,660 m³/day of associated gas.

Petrobras holds a 25% stake in the field and Maha Energy Brasil Ltda is the operator, with a 75% stake.

Shallow Water Energy Activity South America

Related Offshore News

Image: Noble Tom Prosser Drilling Rig which has commenced drilling the Apus-1 well

Santos Spuds Apus-1 Well Offshore W. Australia
Image Credit: ANDRÉ MOTTA DE SOUZA / AGÊNCIA PETROBRAS

Brazil: High-ranking Technocrat Tapped for Petrobras CEO...


Trending Offshore News

Anholt Offshore Wind Farm - Credit: Ørsted (File Image)

Probe Launched as Offshore Wind Turbine Parts Collapse...
Industry News
Boskalis heavy transportation vessel carrying an FPSO - Image Credit; Boskalis

HAL Making 'Good Progress' With Boskalis Takeover Offer
Mergers & Acquisitions

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Current News

Petrobras Puts Its Tartaruga Field Stake Up For Sale Again

Petrobras Puts Its Tartaruga Field Stake Up For Sale Again

VIDEO: Johan Castberg FPSO Arrives in Norway

VIDEO: Johan Castberg FPSO Arrives in Norway

EU Meets OPEC Amid Calls for Oil Production Increase

EU Meets OPEC Amid Calls for Oil Production Increase

Equinor Starts Drilling 'Play-opener' Cambozola Well Offshore Norway

Equinor Starts Drilling 'Play-opener' Cambozola Well Offshore Norway

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine