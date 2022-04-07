Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
RWE, Energinet Sign Thor Offshore Wind Far Agreements

April 7, 2022

German-based renewable energy company RWE, which in late 2021 via a lottery system won the rights to build Thor, Denmark's largest offshore wind farm, has now signed a contract with the Danish grid operator Energinet for the Thor wind farm.

The agreement regulates the technical setup, the power quality, and the cooperation between RWE and Energinet, at the point of connection (POC) in Volder Mark. 

With a planned capacity of around 1,000 megawatts (MW) Thor will be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date. The wind farm will be built off the Danish west coast approximately 22 kilometers from the port of Thorsminde.

To connect the offshore wind farm to the grid, Energinet will construct a new 220 kilovolt (kV) station - as part of the 220/400 kV conversion of the existing 400 kV station in Idomlund. From there, 28 kilometers of cables will be laid underground to connect to a new 220 kV station (POC) to be constructed at Volder Mark, which is located 4 km from the coastline. 

At Volder Mark the electricity generated by the offshore wind farm will be delivered to the grid. Once fully operational, which is planned to be no later than 2027, Thor would be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish
households. 

In what has been described as a first for the Danish offshore wind sector, RWE will construct and pay for the entire offshore electrical high voltage system up to POC, and also pay for the onshore grid connection. This is regulated by a concession agreement signed with the Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen) in January.

As previously reported, several bidders had offered to build the offshore wind farm with the largest possible capacity and at a minimum price of only 0.01 øre/kWh, leading the Danish Energy Agency to opt for a lottery system to select the winner - RWE - back in December 2021.

Thor offshore wind farm map - Credit: DEA

RWE, Energinet Sign Thor Offshore Wind Far Agreements

