Woodside Receives Key Approvals for Scarborough Gas Project

April 5, 2022

Scarborough Indicative Subsea Layout (Not To Scale) - Credit: Woodside
Woodside Petroleum Ltd said on Wednesday it has received key approvals from the Australian and Western Australian state governments for the Scarborough gas project off the country's northwest coast.

The approvals for a pipeline license and the field development plan allows Woodside to begin petroleum recovery operations from two license areas for the Scarborough and Pluto LNG expansion projects, together expected to cost $12 billion.

Those two approvals are among the final government approvals needed to develop Scarborough, Woodside said.

Scarborough gas is due to be processed at the Pluto liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant where Woodside is adding a second processing unit, called Train 2.

The company expects to produce the first LNG cargo from Scarborough gas in 2026.


(Reuters - Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Woodside Receives Key Approvals for Scarborough Gas Project

Scienco/FAST’s InTank BWTS Contracted for Vallianz Barges

Swire Energy Services Wins UK Wind Farm Work for Ørsted.

Saipem Clinches $400M in Offshore Drilling Contracts

