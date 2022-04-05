Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras: Marlim Oil Field Cluster No Longer for Sale

April 5, 2022

P40 platform - Credit: MarineTraffic
P40 platform - Credit: MarineTraffic

Brazil state-run oil company Petrobras said on Monday its executive management had approved the closing of the competitive process for a 50% stake in Marlim oil field, confirming that the cluster is no longer for sale.

"Considering the alignment of concessions with the company's strategy and the improvement of its economic and financial indicators", the Marlin oil cluster is "fully maintained in the portfolio," said Petrobras in a securities filing

The company had announced in November that was abandoning the sale of Marlim offshore oilfield. Read full story

The asset was considered by the market a difficult sell, as any potential buyer would have had to shell out billions of dollars, but would leave operating the asset entirely to Petrobras.

(Reuters - Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Credit: Petrobras

Energy Industry News Activity Production South America


Trending Offshore News

Petrojarl Foinaven - Credit: andrew blagg/MarineTraffic.com

Workers Evacuated after Fire Breaks Out on North Sea FPSO
Offshore
File Image: SBM Offshore

ExxonMobil Sanctions Fourth and Largest Oil Project Off...
Energy

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Current News

Pires Turns Down Petrobras CEO Job

Pires Turns Down Petrobras CEO Job

HeliService Bags First Ever Offshore Wind Helicopter Deal in U.S.

HeliService Bags First Ever Offshore Wind Helicopter Deal in U.S.

SBM Offshore Confirms Giant FPSO Contract Award for Exxon's Yellowtail Project in Guyana

SBM Offshore Confirms Giant FPSO Contract Award for Exxon's Yellowtail Project in Guyana

Pilot Takes Over WA 481P Offshore Block in Australia

Pilot Takes Over WA 481P Offshore Block in Australia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine