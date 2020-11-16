Petrobras Selling 50% Stake in Marlim Cluster Offshore Brazil

Brazilian oil and gas company Petrobras has launched an opportunity disclosure stage (teaser) for the sale of 50% of its stakes in the offshore oil fields - known as the Marlim Cluster - in the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil.

Petrobras is looking to sell stakes in the deepwater concessions of Marlim, Voador, Marlim Leste, and Marlim Sul. Petrobras, which currently owns a 100% stake in the fields, plans to remain the operator after the sale.

The Marlim Cluster comprises four production concessions located in the Campos Basin. Petrobras is the operator of the fields with a 100 percent stake.

The Marlim and Voador fields occupy an area of 339.3 km2 and are located in deep waters, with water depth ranging from 400 m to 1,050 m, at a distance of about 150 km from Macaé, on the northern coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro. Marlim and Voador share the production infrastructure and, between January and October 2020, produced an average of 68.9 thousand barrels of oil per day and 934 thousand m3 /day of gas.

The upcoming revitalization project at Marlim and Vorador involves the replacement of all existing platforms with 2 new FPSOs. First oil from the revitalization project is estimated for 2023, with a plateau expected by 2025.

The Marlim Leste field is located east of the Marlim field, at a distance of about 107 km from Cabo de São Tomé, located in deep and ultra-deep waters, with water depth ranging from 780 m to 2,000 m. From January to October 2020, Marlim Leste produced an average of 38.5 thousand barrels of oil per day and 615 thousand m3 /day of gas.

The Marlim Sul field is located south of the Marlim and Marlim Leste fields, at a distance of about 90 km from the northern coast of Rio de Janeiro, located in deep and ultra-deep waters, in water depth that vary from 800 m to 2,500 m and produced on average, from January to October 2020, about 109.6 thousand barrels of oil per day and 2,062 thousand m3 /day of gas.

Active field infrastructure includes four platforms with combined oil processing capacity of >400 Mbbl/d – 3 Semi-Submersibles (P-40, P-51 and P-56) and 1 FSO (P-38)

Credit: Petrobras