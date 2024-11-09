Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

India Defends Propping Up Russian Oil - Prices "would have hit the roof"

Copyright Ink & Ideas/AdobeStock
Copyright Ink & Ideas/AdobeStock

Global oil prices "would have hit the roof" if big importer India had not bought oil from Russia following the Ukraine war, India's oil minister said, adding that prices would determine where the country buys oil from.

India, the world's third largest oil importer and consumer, has become the top buyer of discounted Russian sea-borne oil shunned by Western countries since Ukraine's invasion began in early 2022. Before that, India bought little oil from its long-running defence partner, Russia.

New Delhi has repeatedly defended its purchases from Russia as necessary to keep prices in check in the developing country of 1.42 billion people.

"What many around the world don’t seem to realise is that global oil prices would have hit the roof if India had not bought oil from Russia," India's oil minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, wrote on X late on Friday.

"We owe it to our citizens - India will buy oil from wherever our companies get the best rates."

India's crude oil imports from Russia rose by 11.7% to about 1.9 million barrels per day in September, accounting for about two-fifths of the South Asian nation's overall crude imports in the month. Russia was followed by Iraq and Saudi Arabia as India's biggest suppliers.

(Reuters)

Russia Industry News Oil India

Related Offshore News

(Credit: RWE)

RWE Picks Home Port for Construction of Denmark’s Largest...
SW Tasman vessel (Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Secures Deepwater OBN Survey in West Africa

World Energy Jobs

Sponsored

Control System Automation Maximizes Your Operation

Control System Automation Maximizes Your Operation

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

India Defends Propping Up Russian Oil - Prices "would have hit the roof"

India Defends Propping Up Russ

Oil Dips 2% as Hurricane Fears Ease

Oil Dips 2% as Hurricane Fears

ND Governor Burgum on Trump's Energy Shortlist

Baker Hughes: US Rig Count Remains Steady

Baker Hughes: US Rig Count Rem

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine