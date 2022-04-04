Two 3D Surveys: Shearwater GeoServices Wins First Contract with South Korea's KNOC

Marine seismic survey firm Shearwater GeoServices has secured deals for two 3D seismic surveys offshore South Korea, together with seismic data processing and imaging by Korea National Oil Corporation (“KNOC”). This is Shearwater’s first contract with KNOC.

The contract includes reservoir properties prediction analysis following processing. It will be the company’s first reservoir characterization project in partnership with Qeye, reflecting a complete workflow from geophysical data collection through to geoscience deliverables, Shearwater said.

“By delivering the full sequence of geophysical services, from acquisition through to final subsurface property prediction, we support our clients’ ambitions to shorten project timelines, increase technical assurance and generate additional value,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater. “We look forward to working with KNOC in a new geographical market, and to delivering high-quality seismic data and reservoir characterizations.”

The Myungtae 3D survey, in Block 6-1 Central & East, covers approximately 2,575 square kilometers. The data will be processed through a full-time and depth imaging sequence, with the delivery of predicted reservoir properties. The second survey covers approximately 500 square kilometers and with data processed through a full-time processing sequence.

Shearwater will use the Geo Coral vessel to acquire the two 3D surveys. The surveys are expected to take about four months to complete during the summer of 2022.