Samsung Delivers Shuttle Tanker to Altera

Altera Infrastructure, formerly known as Teekay Offshore, said it has taken delivery of a new shuttle tanker from Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea.

The 148,200 DWT newbuild, Altera Thule, was handed over to Altera on Thursday. The ship's crew is currently on board and preparing for sail away after familiarization, testing and drills, the company said.

The Bahamas-registered suezmax will operate on long-term contracts with a group of companies that includes Chevron, Exxon, Husky, Equinor, Suncor and more, to provide shuttle tanker services off Canada's East Coast.