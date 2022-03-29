Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DOF Subsea Clinches Multiple Contracts in Oil & Gas, Renewables Sectors

March 29, 2022

Credit: Lodin Johannes/MarineTraffic.com
Subsea services provider DOF Subsea said Tuesday it had won several new contracts in both the oil and gas and renewables sectors in the North Sea.

The projects, which are scheduled to be delivered in 2022, will cover a total of 185 vessel days, excluding optional work. In the offshore execution phases, DOF Subsea will use the Skandi Acergy, Skandi Constructor, Skandi Hera vessels, as well as selected third-party boats.

DOF Subsea, which did not say who the clients were, said that several of the awards are EPRD (Engineering, Preparation, Removal and Disposal) decommissioning contracts, and DOF Subsea is planning to deploy multiple vessels in-field during the execution.

The company has also received several new frame agreements. 

Within one frame agreement, DOF Subsea will deliver continuous survey services for a Renewables project in Taiwan throughout 2022. DOF Subsea has also received a frame agreement with a major North Sea operator, unlocking access to DOF Subsea`s integrated services within IMR (Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair), construction, SURF, and decommissioning," DOF Subsea said.

No further details were shared on the projects, nor on the value of the deals secured.

