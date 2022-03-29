Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Russia Resumes LPG exports from Sea of Azov

March 29, 2022

Copyright Sunday Stock/AdobeStock
Russia is set to resume supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from a Sea of Azov port on Tuesday for the first time since Moscow started its military operation in Ukraine, data from the port and Refinitiv Eikon showed.

Supplies of LPG had been halted from the Temryuk terminal since Feb. 24 following a ban on shipments in the region imposed by the Russian sea and river transport regulator.

According to the port data, there are plans to load a gas tanker called Premier on Tuesday under the flag of the Comoro Islands. It is bound for the Bulgarian port of Burgas

The cargo vessel is due to export an LPG cargo of around 2,400 tons, according to Refinitiv Eikon data and industry sources.

The terminal has usually handled LPG mostly from Kazakhstan's Chevron-led CVX.N Tengizchevroil (TCO). In 2021 supplies of LPG by railway to Temryuk totalled 256,100 tonnes, including 235,500 tonnes from TCO.

(Reuters)

