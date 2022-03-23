Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Russian Gas Deliveries to Europe Dip Slightly

March 23, 2022

Nord Stream 1 pipeline / Credit: Nord Stream 1 (file photo)
Nord Stream 1 pipeline / Credit: Nord Stream 1 (file photo)

Russian gas deliveries to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea dipped slightly on Wednesday, while gas continued to flow eastwards from Germany into Poland along the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

Flows to Germany through Nord Stream 1 stood at 65,361,776 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) by 0728 GMT, slightly down from 67,955,181 kWh/h at midnight, the Nord Stream website showed.

Eastbound flows into Poland from Germany along the Yamal-Europe pipeline were at 1,717,560 kWh/h at the Mallnow border point, down from 2,362,830 kWh/h at midnight, data from operator Gascade showed.

The usually westbound pipeline reversed on March 15 as nominations to ship gas into Germany fell to zero, while Polish customers bought gas from Germany.

Russia's Gazprom said it was continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers. 

Nominations stood at 106.5 million cubic meters for March 23, down from 108 million cubic meters for March 22, it said.

Nominations for flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were also stable at 881,408-megawatt hours (MWh) per day, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

(Reuters - Reporting by Nina Chestney, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Energy Pipelines Industry News Activity Europe


Trending Offshore News

©Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg's cNODE Mantis: A Second Set of Eyes For Subsea...
Technology
Njord A tow to field 22. March 2022 - Credit - Jan Arne Wold & Elisabeth Sahl - Copyright - Equinor

PHOTO: Njord A Platform Heads Offshore After Extensive...
Energy

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Fortescue Future Industries Buys PSV from MMA Offshore for Green Ammonia Conversion

Fortescue Future Industries Buys PSV from MMA Offshore for Green Ammonia Conversion

ORE Catapult Appoints Jane Stewart as Non-Exec Director

ORE Catapult Appoints Jane Stewart as Non-Exec Director

ONGC Commissions New Offshore Water Injection Platform

ONGC Commissions New Offshore Water Injection Platform

Russia Warns of Sharp Caspian Pipeline Oil Export Drop After Storm

Russia Warns of Sharp Caspian Pipeline Oil Export Drop After Storm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine