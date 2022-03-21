BP Wins Two Offshore Exploration Blocks in Indonesia

British oil major BP has won two offshore exploration block in Indonesia, as part of the Indonesian government's second round of 2021 Oil and Gas Working Area (WK) Bid Round.

The blocks in question are Agung l and Agung ll oil and gas exploration blocks.



The Agung I Block covers an area of 6,656 square kilometers deepwater offshore Bali and East Java, while the Agung II Block is located in deepwater offshore of South Sulawesi, West Nusa Tenggara and East Java covering an area of 7,970 square kilometers.

"The area is underexplored with significant potential of gas resource close to growing gas demand," BP said Friday.

Nader Zaki, BP regional president Asia Pacific said: "BP has more than 55 years of history in Indonesia. We operate the country’s largest gas-producing field in Tangguh LNG, Papua Barat, contributing approximately 20% of national gas production and will increase to more than 30% once Tangguh's Train 3 starts-up following the completion of Tangguh Expansion Project. BP also has a non-operated interest (30%) in Andaman II PSC, an offshore deepwater exploration block in Aceh. The addition of Agung I and Agung II Blocks to our portfolio reflects our continuous commitment to invest and grow our business in Indonesia."

Separately, Malaysian Petronas said Friday it had secured the North Ketapang block, located onshore and offshore East Java, Indonesia. Read More Here