Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petronas Wins Bid for Oil and Gas Block in Indonesia

March 18, 2022

Credit: Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources
Credit: Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources

Petronas' subsidiary PC Ketapang II has won the North Ketapang block, located onshore and offshore East Java, Indonesia, during the second round of the Indonesia Petroleum Bid Round 2021.

The result was announced by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Indonesia Friday.

Petronas, through its subsidiary, will operate and hold a 100 percent equity in the 3,131.8-square kilometer block with water depths of up to 100 meters. According to a presentation by the Indonesian government, the stimated recoverable resources at the block are 270.08 mmbo and 1,580.81 bcf.  Surrounding oil & gas fields include Ketapang, Bukit Tua, Jenggolo, Poleng, Sidayu, WMO, dan Camar.

Petronas Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Upstream, Adif Zulkifli said:"Petronas wishes to congratulate the Government of Indonesia on a successful bid round. We are delighted with the outcome of the bid round as the North Ketapang block is located to an adjacent block where an encouraging discovery was made last year."

“With the support of the Government of Indonesia, we will continue to strengthen our upstream ventures towards unlocking greater value that contributes to the development of Indonesia’s energy industry. As a progressive energy and solutions partner, PETRONAS is committed to deliver safe and reliable supply of energy to Indonesia,” he added.

Petronas is also the operator for the Ketapang Production Sharing Contract (PSC) and North Madura II PSC offshore East Java and is a joint venture partner in six PSCs located both onshore and offshore Sumatra, Natuna Sea, East Java, as well as East Indonesia.

Energy Industry News Activity Asia Regulations

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Japan to Speed Up Offshore Wind Efforts in Wake of Ukraine Crisis

Japan to Speed Up Offshore Wind Efforts in Wake of Ukraine Crisis

Petronas Wins Bid for Oil and Gas Block in Indonesia

Petronas Wins Bid for Oil and Gas Block in Indonesia

Worley Wins Offshore Wind Substation Engineering Gig with Keppel O&M

Worley Wins Offshore Wind Substation Engineering Gig with Keppel O&M

AAM and Teknicraft's Jones Act CTV Design Gets AIP from DNV

AAM and Teknicraft's Jones Act CTV Design Gets AIP from DNV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine