California Grid Operator Approves 10-year Reliability, Renewables plan

March 21, 2022

Illustration - Credit: zentilia/AdobeStock
California's grid operator said on Friday it had approved a 10-year plan on March 17 aimed at boosting grid resiliency in the U.S. state and meeting clean energy targets.

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) outlined 23 projects in its 2021-2022 10-Year Transmission Plan, expected to cost $2.9 billion, focused on grid reliability to fulfill the state's goal of carbon-free power generation by 2045.

The 10-year plan is based on a projection that about 2,700 megawatts (MW) of new resources would be required per year.

"The latest transmission plan also outlines the role for a widening and expanding set of diverse resources to meet clean energy goals, including geothermal, new out-of-state renewables, and future offshore wind generation," CAISO said in a statement.

In 2021, half the power generated in CAISO's grid came from natural gas, with 21% from solar, 12% from wind, 10% from nuclear, 7% from hydro and 1% from other resources, federal energy data shows. Read full story

CAISO added that "next year's plan is currently projected to assume a requirement of more than 4,000 MW of new resources per year".

(Reuters - Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Production North America


