Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Sees Renewables Generating 10% of its Energy by 2030

March 18, 2022

Equinor's Hywind Tampen concept illustration. (Illustration: Equinor ASA)
Equinor's Hywind Tampen concept illustration. (Illustration: Equinor ASA)

Norway's Equinor said on Friday it expects renewable sources to account for about 10% of its energy output in 2030 despite a sharp increase in investment, while oil and gas will make up the remaining 90%.

The majority of state-owned company plans to increase gross investments in renewables and low carbon solutions, such as carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen, to 30% of its annual total by 2025 and to more than 50% by 2030.

"By 2030 we expect approximately 10% of our total energy production to be generated from renewable energy sources," Equinor said in its sustainability report, disclosing this figure for the first time.

The company aims to have 12-16 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030, up from 0.5 GW in 2020, mainly due to investments in offshore wind.

Equinor produced 1.6 terawatt-hours (TWh) in renewable energy in 2021, while its oil and gas production stood at 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd).

Equinor plans to invest about $10 billion per year in its overall business in 2022-2023, and around $12 billion for 2024-2025.

"Our investments in renewables and low carbon solutions increased from 4% to 11% of gross capex (in 2021), demonstrating our commitment to drive the energy transition," Anders Opedal said.

Equinor said the investments will have a delayed impact on output due to the long-term nature of investments in energy projects.

(Reuters/Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Renewables Industry News Offshore Wind Energy Activity Renewable Energy

Related Offshore News

©Heerema Marine Contractors

Offshore Wind: Heerema to Install Baltic Eagle Offshore...
©glimpseofsweden/AdobeStock

OX2 Applies to Build Aurora Wind Farm Offshore Sweden


Trending Offshore News

Scarabeo 8 / Credit: Wintershall Dea (file photo)

Saipem Nets $325M Offshore Drilling Deal with Aker BP
Drilling Rigs
Credit: OTC

Offshore Technology Conference 2022: Winners of Spotlight...
North America

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Dutch Test Barriers to Prevent Ships from Hitting Wind Turbines

Dutch Test Barriers to Prevent Ships from Hitting Wind Turbines

OSM to Supervise Construction of Ocean Infinity's Robotic Vessels in Norway

OSM to Supervise Construction of Ocean Infinity's Robotic Vessels in Norway

Kongsberg's cNODE Mantis: A Second Set of Eyes For Subsea Installation Tasks

Kongsberg's cNODE Mantis: A Second Set of Eyes For Subsea Installation Tasks

Technip Energies Names Head of Carbon Free-Solution Branch

Technip Energies Names Head of Carbon Free-Solution Branch

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine