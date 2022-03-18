Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Noble Corporation and Maersk Drilling Select Executive Team for Combined Company

March 18, 2022

A Maersk Drilling drillship - Credit: Maersk Drilling
A Maersk Drilling drillship - Credit: Maersk Drilling

Offshore drilling companies Noble Corporation and Maersk Drilling, which are set to merge, on Friday announced executive management team for the combined company.

The executive management team appointments will be effective after the closing of the business combination announced on November 10, 2021.

"The combined company will have a proven management team led by Robert W. Eifler as President and Chief Executive Officer," the companies said. Eifler has been the CEO of Noble Corp. since 2020.

Eifler said: "This highly capable management team, comprised of existing leadership from both Noble and Maersk Drilling, will bring significant experience and strong leadership values to the combined company.  Together, we will work to quickly and successfully integrate the two businesses and help deliver a differentiated value proposition for both our customers and shareholders.”

Apart from Eifler, other members of the executive management team for the combined company will include:

    Richard B. Barker – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
    William E. Turcotte – Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary
    Joey M. Kawaja – Senior Vice President - Operations
    Caroline Alting – Senior Vice President - Operational Excellence
    Blake A. Denton – Senior Vice President – Marketing and Contracts
    Marika Reis – Chief Innovation Officer
    Mikkel Ipsen – Vice President of Human Resources
    Kirk T. Atkinson – Head of HSE
    Claus Bachmann – Vice President of Operations – North Sea
    Matthew J. Brodie – Vice President of Operations – Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific
    Garth Pulkkinen – Vice President of Operations – Americas

