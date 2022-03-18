Noble Corporation and Maersk Drilling Select Executive Team for Combined Company

Offshore drilling companies Noble Corporation and Maersk Drilling, which are set to merge, on Friday announced executive management team for the combined company.

The executive management team appointments will be effective after the closing of the business combination announced on November 10, 2021.

"The combined company will have a proven management team led by Robert W. Eifler as President and Chief Executive Officer," the companies said. Eifler has been the CEO of Noble Corp. since 2020.

Eifler said: "This highly capable management team, comprised of existing leadership from both Noble and Maersk Drilling, will bring significant experience and strong leadership values to the combined company. Together, we will work to quickly and successfully integrate the two businesses and help deliver a differentiated value proposition for both our customers and shareholders.”

Apart from Eifler, other members of the executive management team for the combined company will include:



Richard B. Barker – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

William E. Turcotte – Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary

Joey M. Kawaja – Senior Vice President - Operations

Caroline Alting – Senior Vice President - Operational Excellence

Blake A. Denton – Senior Vice President – Marketing and Contracts

Marika Reis – Chief Innovation Officer

Mikkel Ipsen – Vice President of Human Resources

Kirk T. Atkinson – Head of HSE

Claus Bachmann – Vice President of Operations – North Sea

Matthew J. Brodie – Vice President of Operations – Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific

Garth Pulkkinen – Vice President of Operations – Americas