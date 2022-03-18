Noble Corporation and Maersk Drilling Select Executive Team for Combined Company

Offshore drilling companies Noble Corporation and Maersk Drilling, which are set to merge, on Friday announced executive management team for the combined company.
The executive management team appointments will be effective after the closing of the business combination announced on November 10, 2021.
"The combined company will have a proven management team led by Robert W. Eifler as President and Chief Executive Officer," the companies said. Eifler has been the CEO of Noble Corp. since 2020.
Eifler said: "This highly capable management team, comprised of existing leadership from both Noble and Maersk Drilling, will bring significant experience and strong leadership values to the combined company. Together, we will work to quickly and successfully integrate the two businesses and help deliver a differentiated value proposition for both our customers and shareholders.”
Apart from Eifler, other members of the executive management team for the combined company will include:
Richard B. Barker – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
William E. Turcotte – Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary
Joey M. Kawaja – Senior Vice President - Operations
Caroline Alting – Senior Vice President - Operational Excellence
Blake A. Denton – Senior Vice President – Marketing and Contracts
Marika Reis – Chief Innovation Officer
Mikkel Ipsen – Vice President of Human Resources
Kirk T. Atkinson – Head of HSE
Claus Bachmann – Vice President of Operations – North Sea
Matthew J. Brodie – Vice President of Operations – Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific
Garth Pulkkinen – Vice President of Operations – Americas