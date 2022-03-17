Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Rovco Invests in SMD's EV Workclass ROV

March 17, 2022

©Rovco
©Rovco

Subsea equipment maker Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD) and offshore services provider Rovco have signed a Letter of Intent for next-generation EV Work Class ROV (WROV) technology.

Under the deal, announced Wednesday, SMD will provide Rovco with a new Atom EV high-performance electric WROV, which will be the first of a fleet of vehicles designed to interface with Rovco’s latest computer vision and AI capabilities, "offering a smarter way of working to drive efficiency and lower project costs."

This solution enables Rovco to offer a step-change in autonomous services to its clients, powered by its technology spin-off, Vaarst, Rovco said.

"The Atom EV WROV operates with superior precision in 3-knot water currents, drastically increasing the ROV operating window and enabling Rovco to offer services that others with older technologies cannot," Rovco said.

"The new vehicle’s cutting-edge DC power system offers high efficiency and a reduced CO2 footprint, together with adaptive onboard flight control which interfaces seamlessly with Vaarst technology and supports future advances in this pioneering solution. The Atom EV WROV will be paired with an all-electric launch and recovery system from MacArtney, pushing eco-credentials even further," the company added. 


Vehicle News Subsea Europe ROV


Trending Offshore News

Image by KingmaPhotos/AdobeStock

Petrofac Can Compete for ADNOC Contracts Again, As...
Energy
Credit:JHI

Eco Atlantic Agrees to Buy Guyana-focused JHI
Energy

Sponsored

OceanAlpha Features USV Portfolio at OI 2022

OceanAlpha Features USV Portfolio at OI 2022

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

TRIG Buys Stake in Hornsea One Offshore Wind Farm

TRIG Buys Stake in Hornsea One Offshore Wind Farm

Shore Power On, Engines Off for Heerema's Giant Crane Vessels Sleipnir and Thialf

Shore Power On, Engines Off for Heerema's Giant Crane Vessels Sleipnir and Thialf

Rovco Invests in SMD's EV Workclass ROV

Rovco Invests in SMD's EV Workclass ROV

Serica Energy Restarts Production from North Sea Gas Field

Serica Energy Restarts Production from North Sea Gas Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine