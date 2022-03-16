Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
MR Deepwater Subsea Partners Up with Offshore Technical Compliance

March 16, 2022

©pixone3d/AdobeStock
MR Deepwater Subsea, part of the MR Group, has partnered up with Offshore Technical Compliance (OTC) to offer real-time, monitoring, digital pressure testing and BOP Compliance services. 

Mike Fry, Director of MR Deepwater Subsea, explained that “The collaboration with OTC is important for our clients. We have found in OTC the ideal partner to offer our clients an integrated package of Digital Pressure Testing, Real-time Equipment Monitoring and BOP Compliance services- all under one contract with a pool of joined resources.”

OTC has developed a Greenlight digital pressure testing tool, which does not require benchmark testing to get a reliable test outcome but uses algorithms for predictions, which is approved by the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

According to the companies, the software and related equipment can be used for any type of pressure testing including surface and subsea well control equipment, inflow testing, casing tests, control lines, MPD equipment, and risers.

The partners said that the worldwide office and resource network of the MR Group means OTC services are now available worldwide.


