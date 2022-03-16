Offshore Wind: Heerema to Install Baltic Eagle Offshore Substation

Dutch offshore installation firm Heerema Marine Contractors will transport and install the Offshore Substation (OSS) for Iberdrola's Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm in Germany.

The Baltic Eagle wind farm site is located 30 kilometers northeast of Rügen island off the coast of Pomerania (Germany). The 476MW wind farm will supply electricity to 475,000 households. The Baltic Eagle wind farm will feature 50 Vestas V174-9.5 MW turbines.

The offshore substation, to be installed by Heerema under the newly awarded contract, has the primary function to collect the electricity produced by the offshore wind turbines in the field and transform the voltage from 66 kV to 220 kV. The OSS consists of a substructure, foundation piles, and a topside weighing a total of 7,150 metric tons. Its structural elements will be manufactured by joint-venture Iemants-Fabricom.

Heerema did not say which semi-submersible crane vessel it would use for the project. It did however share a photo of its Thialf SCV, as part of the contract announcement.

Heerema also said that it has awarded a Baltic Eagle-related contract to Master Builders Solutions:" After the successful installation of two major offshore substations using MasterFlow 9800 in Asia last year, Heerema has awarded Master Builders Solutions a supply contract for the Baltic Eagle offshore structural grouting scope. Heerema and Master Builders Solutions intend to collaborate across regions in the future to lever their respective offshore competencies."

As for the Baltic Eagle wind farm's other components, offshore installation firm Fred. Olsen Windcarrier will transport and install the wind turbines, and Van Oord will transport and install the foundations and ensure the supply, transport, and installation of inter-array cables.





