Zinus' Shore Power for Shell's Electric Catamarans in Singapore

Norway-based Zinus, a supplier of shore power products and autonomous solutions for ports and vessels, has secured a contract with Penguin Shipyard International in Singapore for the delivery of a fully automatic charging solution to three electric passenger catamarans Penguin is building for Shell.

Zinus' autonomous charging solution will enable fully electric and sustainable sea transportation for workers going to and from Shell Energy and Chemicals Park in Singapore.

Zinus’ scope includes three charging towers for installation on land, and six receiving units for charging plugs to be installed on board the vessels. Connecting the fast ferries to the power supply only takes around 20 seconds, and the system can deliver a current of 4400 amperes, Zinus said. Artist’s impression of the electric ferry (Photo credit: Incat Crowther UK)

“This is an especially important order for Zinus, and we are pleased with our agreement with the renowned Penguin Shipyard. The contract marks our breakthrough in Asia and is a key milestone that strengthens our position internationally. We see Singapore as a very interesting market by virtue of its great focus on environment and sustainability,” says Zinus CEO Endre Eidsvik.

The three fast ferries vessels are part of Shell's sustainability program, and according to the energy company, this will be the first fully electric ferry service in Singapore and the first for Shell globally.

Zinus will deliver the three charging towers and six charging connections to the yard in October this year. The three passenger catamarans will enter service during the first half of 2023.

Apart from building the vessels, Penguin will also manage the operation of the three passenger catamarans when they enter service between Singapore and Pulau Bukom.