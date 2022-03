MEO Group and its local joint venture partner, Uniwise Offshore Ltd, won a three-year contract for five Anchor Handling Tug Supply vessels (AHTS) by an E&P company in Thailand.

The five vessels -- MEO Monarch 1, MEO Monarch 2, Uniwise Advantage, Uniwise Adventure, and Miclyn Emperor -- will support the oil & gas company's exploration or production programs starting Q1 2022.

Photo courtesy MEO Group