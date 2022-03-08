Topside Installed: Another Milestone Passed at Scotland's Largest Fixed-bottom Offshore Wind Farm

Construction of Seagreen, Scotland's largest fixed bottom offshore wind farm and the world's deepest of its kind, has reached another critical milestone with the installation of the 4,800-tonne offshore platform topside off the Angus coast.

"The topside forms the backbone of the offshore wind farm," SSE said Monday.

According to the photo shared by SSE, the topside was lifted by Heerema Marine Contractor's Thialf heavy transport vessel and onto the previously installed 6-legged jacket foundation. The completed structure sits in water depths of around 55m and will be one of the largest AC platforms in UK waters.

At 40 meters long, 45 meters wide and 15 meters high, the heavyweight superstructure’s role is to collect and manage 1,075MW of power generated by the 114 Vestas wind turbines before transferring it ashore via around 60km of offshore subsea cabling.

Once onshore, the electricity will continue to the new Tealing substation near Dundee via a further 19km of cabling for onward distribution to homes and businesses via the national electricity network.

Specialist cable installation and support vessels will continue to install the onsite inter-array network of cables to the turbines and to the offshore platform. Another vessel is currently installing the export cable from the landfall point at Carnoustie.

"Once again, the many years of careful design and planning have come to fruition with the arrival and successful installation of one of the UK’s largest offshore AC platforms, serving what will become Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm," said John Hill, Director of the Seagreen wind farm project.

Situated around 27 kilometers off the Angus coast, the Seagreen wind farm is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (49%) and TotalEnergies (51%). SSE Renewables is leading the development and construction of the Seagreen project and will operate Seagreen on completion for its expected 25-year lifetime.

The Seagreen Wind Farm is scheduled to enter operation in early 2023.

At 1.1GW, the wind farm will be capable of generating around 5,000 GWh of renewable energy annually which is enough electricity to power more than 1.6 million UK homes.