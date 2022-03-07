ConocoPhillips to Use Schlumberger Digital Solutions for Reservoir Engineering Modeling

Oilfield services company Schlumberger on Monday announced an enterprise-wide deployment of the cloud-based DELFI cognitive E&P environment for the U.S. oil firm ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips will use Schlumberger digital solutions enabled by the DELFI environment to bring its reservoir engineering modeling, data, and workflows to the cloud.

"This digital platform will drive workflow and data efficiency, enabling ConocoPhillips to meet their diverse reservoir engineering modeling needs worldwide,” said Rajeev Sonthalia, president, Digital & Integration, Schlumberger. “Expert teams from both companies will work closely together to integrate our cloud-based digital solutions and AI with ConocoPhillips’ reservoir engineering modeling and workflows.”

Upon completion of the integration, ConocoPhillips reservoir engineers will have access to cloud-based, high-performance computing resources in the DELFI environment as well as Schlumberger’s reservoir engineering solutions—including Petrel E&P software platform's Petrel Reservoir Engineering, INTERSECT high-resolution reservoir simulator, and ECLIPSE industry-reference reservoir simulator, Schlumberger said.





