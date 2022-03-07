Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Exxon Sues U.S. Over Taxes Related to Offshore Gas Project in Qatar

March 7, 2022

File photo: QatarEnergy
File photo: QatarEnergy

Exxon Mobil Corp filed a suit against the U.S. seeking a partial refund of $2.1 billion in taxes and penalties tied to a Middle East gas project in Qatar, according to a filing on Friday in U.S. district court in Dallas.

Exxon and QatarEnergy have a partnership to explore and develop offshore natural gas reserves in the North Field, one of the world's largest. Its lawsuit alleges overpayment of income taxes and misclassified agreements as purchases and not leases.

The U.S. "has erroneously collected taxes and assessed penalties that were not owed for tax years 2010 and 2011," Exxon alleged in the filing. While an abatement is pending, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service has not respected the partnership’s decision to finance its business venture with debt, Exxon said.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Energy LNG Middle East Industry News Activity Production Gas Shallow Water Regulations

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Brent Crude Soars Near $130 a Barrel as U.S., Europe Mull Russian Oil Import Ban

Brent Crude Soars Near $130 a Barrel as U.S., Europe Mull Russian Oil Import Ban

Offshore Oil: Thermoplastic Composite Pipes Have Much Lower Carbon Footprint Compared to Steel Pipelines, JIP Shows

Offshore Oil: Thermoplastic Composite Pipes Have Much Lower Carbon Footprint Compared to Steel Pipelines, JIP Shows

PGS' Ramform Titan Seismic Vessel Makes First Ever U.S. Port Call

PGS' Ramform Titan Seismic Vessel Makes First Ever U.S. Port Call

Plexus Suspends Activities With Russia's Gusar over War in Ukraine

Plexus Suspends Activities With Russia's Gusar over War in Ukraine

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine