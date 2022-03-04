IOG's North Sea Gas Fields Set to Come on Stream as Onshore Works Complete

UK-based oil and gas firm IOG plc has informed that the onshore reception facilities for its Saturn Banks project development have been successfully commissioned, in what is the final step to first gas from its Southern North Sea gas fields. As previously reported, work on the reception facilities had been hampered by stormy weather in February.

IOG is focused on developing its Southern North Sea gas fields at the Saturn Banks Project. The company in June last year installed the Blythe and Southwark gas platforms at their respective offshore field locations in the UK. The two usually unmanned, remotely controlled platforms are part of the Saturn Bank project which comprises gas resources across six discovered gas fields. Saturn Bank Phase 1 focuses on the development of Blythe, Elgood, and Southwark fields. First Gas from both Blythe and Elgood is set to start flowing in around a week.

"All construction, commissioning and function testing activities at the SBRF have now been completed and fully signed off. The required UK Health and Safety Executive clarifications referred to previously have been addressed. The Pre-Start Up Safety Review and operations walk down have been concluded, enabling IOG, its pipeline, and platform operator ODE Asset Management, and Bacton terminal operator Perenco UK Limited each to be fully satisfied to commence the backgassing process today," IOG said Friday afternoon.

"Backgassing involves reverse flow of gas from the terminal to pressurize the pipeline system up to the safe operating window for start-up, with final function tests of equipment and safety systems before forward flow can begin. Subject to weather and logistics, the backgassing and well start-up sequence is likely to take approximately one week, with first IOG sales gas to be received onshore rapidly thereafter," IOG said.

Andrew Hockey, CEO of IOG, said: “I’m very pleased to say that the onshore Saturn Banks Reception Facilities (SBRF) have now been fully commissioned and pipeline backgassing has started today. This is the final step to First Gas which we expect in approximately one week’s time. My thanks go to terminal operator Perenco who have worked very hard to ensure the onshore facilities are safe and ready for IOG’s first production.”

