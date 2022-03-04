New Crane for Fred. Olsen Windcarrier's Bold Tern Jack-up Set to Be Shipped to Singapore

Offshore wind installation services company Fred. Olsen Windcarrier said Friday that a new Huisman-built was set to be shipped to Singapore where it will be installed on its Bold Tern jack-up vessel.

"The new 1600t Huisman leg encircling crane to be installed on Bold Tern has now been loaded in one piece and is ready to be shipped to Singapore for installation. With this new crane, Bold Tern is capable of installing the next generation of offshore wind turbines," FOWC said. Jan

Sand Schanke-Jørgensen, COO, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier says: “With the lifting capabilities, extended outreach, and flexible onboard storage capacity offered by this crane, we will be able to support next-generation wind farm construction in an optimally efficient manner. We are looking forward to continuing working with Huisman in the next stages of the project.”

The company last month said that the upgrade of the vessel “Bold Tern” was ongoing with expected completion in Q2 2022. The company in January said the upgrades to the vessel at the Keppel Fels yard were progressing according to plans.

Rystad Energy recently said that the growing offshore wind ambitions across the globe along with ever-growing turbines, could soon pose a problem as there doesn't seem to be enough vessels to meet the growing demand for the installation of these giant offshore wind turbines.

According to Rystad Energy, the demand will outpace the supply of capable vessels very soon, by 2024.

"As the energy transition accelerates, demand for offshore wind turbine installation vessels worldwide, excluding China, will rocket from 11 vessel years in 2021 to almost 79 vessel years by 2030. The need for installation vessels for turbines larger than 9 MW, which was nonexistent in 2019, will grow significantly by the end of the decade and reach 62 vessel years in 2030," Rystad said.

With the demand growing, there has been an increase in orders for newbuild offshore installation vessels, as well as for new, larger cranes to be installed on the existing fleet, such as with the Bold Tern.