North Star Reels In More Than $133.7M in ERRV Contracts

March 3, 2022

North Star CEO, Matthew Gordon / Credit: North Star
North Star CEO, Matthew Gordon / Credit: North Star

UK-based offshore vessel owner North Star has said it has recently secured new Emergency Response and Rescue Vessel (ERRV) contracts totaling more than £100 million (around $133.7 million).

Under the contracts, North Star said it would support new and existing clients in the UK Continental Shelf with its fast-response emergency fleet, purpose built to protect personnel working on offshore oil and gas platforms. It did not say who the clients were.

"With additional year charter options, this marks North Star’s most sizeable emergency response rescue vessel (ERRV) order book in recent years," the company, which operates a fleet of 41 ERRVs, said.

Its ERRV fleet is currently assigned to support 50 offshore oil and gas installations in the North Sea region.

Matthew Gordon, North Star CEO said: “Winning these significant ERRV contracts worth £100 million demonstrates the industry’s ongoing confidence in our highly effective and reliable fleet which continues to provide a safe place in case of an incident for the thousands of people working out at sea on oil and gas assets every hour of every day, solidly across the year."

  

