Halliburton Appoints Cummings, Young to Its Board of Directors

U.S. oilfield services and equipment giant Halliburton has appointed Earl Cummings and Tobi Young to its board of directors.

The appointments went into effect on February 23, 2022, and both will stand for election by shareholders at the annual meeting on May 18, 2022.

Jeff Miller, Halliburton chairman, president, and CEO said: "Tobi and Earl bring a wealth of experience to our Board that includes leading roles in the private and public sector, entrepreneurship, technology, and governance."

"While providing oversight for today, Halliburton’s Board also embraces action now to develop its next generation of Board leadership, and Tobi’s and Earl’s wide-ranging roles and experience bring an important perspective to our Board. As Halliburton develops new and emerging products and services for the energy industry, including digital and automation products, and as Halliburton Labs grows its leading accelerator, we strengthen our Board by adding depth of experience in entrepreneurship and technology oversight.”

Cummings and Young join current Halliburton board members Abdulaziz F. Al Khayyal, William E. Albrecht, Dr. M. Katherine Banks, Alan M. Bennett, Milton Carroll, Murry S. Gerber, Patricia Hemingway Hall, Robert A. Malone, Jeffrey A. Miller, and Bhavesh V. (Bob) Patel.

Young

Tobi Young leads the global privacy team, manages government relations, and serves as the chief regulatory affairs attorney for Cognizant, a Fortune 200 digital services and technology company. Her work spans legal, legislative, and regulatory issues in privacy and regulatory compliance, immigration, workforce, banking, artificial intelligence, global data privacy, and cybersecurity standards. As the government affairs lead, Young works on a host of ESG issues to develop policy and action on sustainability efforts. She serves on the board of the Cognizant Foundation, which implements Cognizant’s corporate social responsibility mission.

She is also active in the technology industry serving as a board member of the Information Technology Industry Council, the industry’s global trade association, and is a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Litigation Center’s Technology Advisory Committee. She also is a member of the International Republican Institute’s Business Advisory Council. Young’s past experience includes roles in the White House, the post-presidency office of George W. Bush, and as a law clerk to United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Young earned a Bachelor of Administration from The George Washington University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law, where she was an adjunct professor. Young is a member of the Chickasaw Nation. Outside of Cognizant, She is a Co-Chair of IRI’s Women’s Democracy Network. Her philanthropic efforts include support of children through organizations like Literacy First and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Cummings



Cummings is an entrepreneur and has started and operated many businesses in the technology and real estate industries. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of CenterPoint Energy (CNP) including as a member of its Audit and Compensation Committees and as Chairman of its Governance Environmental Sustainability Committee, according to Halliburton.

Cummings’ entrepreneurial efforts include serving as managing partner of MCM Houston Properties, LLC, a real estate fund. Mr. Cummings also serves as chief executive officer of The BTS Team, which began as an information technology and staffing firm providing solutions and services across various regions and evolved into a company that also invested financial resources in various industries to create value for shareholders and other stakeholders. He previously served as its chief information officer and chairman of its board. He also served as chief executive officer of BestAssets, Inc., a private company providing real estate portfolio management and related services.

Cummings holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from the University of Houston and a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University. Active across communities and in non-profit board service, Mr. Cummings has served on the boards of the University of Houston Board of Visitors, C-STEM Robotics (where he was founding Chairman of the Executive Board), and Yellowstone Academy. He has also served on the advisory boards for KIPP Academy and Texas Southern University School of Business.



