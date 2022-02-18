Hallman to Become CEO of Freja Offshore

Magnus Hallman was recently appointed CEO of Freja Offshore AB, the 50/50 joint venture (JV) established in 2021 by Hexicon and Aker Offshore Wind.

Hallman joins Freja Offshore from Svenska Kraftnät Gasturbiner AB where he held the position of CEO. Kraftnät Gasturbiner AB, a gas and turbine facilities operator, is owned by Svenska Kraftnät, the Swedish transmission system operator (TSO).

"Hallman, a Swedish citizen, has extensive experience from executive management positions and board of directors’ roles in several companies, including CBRE and Johnson Controls. His industry experience and know-how of the Swedish energy market will be invaluable to Freja Offshore as the company moves to realize offshore wind projects in Sweden," Hexicon, a company developing twin floating wind turbine technology, said.

“The recruitment of a CEO is a milestone in the establishment of Freja Offshore, which now can accelerate its work in developing floating wind projects offshore Sweden. Sweden’s plans to produce all its energy from renewable sources by 2040, and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045, will require a forceful transition where floating wind power will play an important role. Magnus has the perfect profile to take on the CEO role of Freja Offshore and we will now enter the next stage of our development,” said Tom Selwood, Chief Financial Officer of Aker Offshore Wind and Chairman of the Board of Freja Offshore.

“I am thrilled to join Freja Offshore as I am convinced that offshore wind will constitute an important component in the future Swedish energy mix and support Sweden’s target to achieve climate neutrality. In addition to phasing out old energy sources, energy demands will continue to increase from population growth and the electrification of infrastructure and industry. All in all, and together with the Board and employees of Freja Offshore, I see great opportunities ahead for clean, reliable and cost-effective energy production offshore,” said Hallman.

Hallman will start as CEO of Freja Offshore in Q2 2022.

Norway's Aker Offshore Wind and Swedish Hexicon last year signed an agreement to jointly explore and realize floating wind opportunities offshore Sweden, that could generate "several gigawatts" of renewable power.